New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman

Congressman Gabe Vasquez, District 2 New Mexico, gets to know F-16 Viper pilots and maintainers at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 14, 2023. Vasquez was given a familiarization tour of Holloman to better understand the missions of the 49th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
