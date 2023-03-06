Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU Communications Rehearsal Prior to Full Mission Profile Raid [Image 9 of 13]

    26th MEU Communications Rehearsal Prior to Full Mission Profile Raid

    BOGUE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board a CH-53E Super Stallion to execute a full mission profile raid during MEU Exercise (MEUEX) III on Marine Corps Auxiliary Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 8, 2023. The raid was part of scenario-based training during MEUEX III, which focuses on sharpening the MEU’s ability to conduct critical mission essentials tasks in preparation for deployment. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 7685230
    VIRIN: 230309-M-GH793-186
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BOGUE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Communications Rehearsal Prior to Full Mission Profile Raid [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Rafael BrambilaPelayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

