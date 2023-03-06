26th MEU Communications Rehearsal Prior to Full Mission Profile Raid

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to board a CH-53E Super Stallion prior to conducting a full mission profile raid during MEU Exercise III on Marine Corps Auxiliary Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 8, 2023. The raid was part of scenario-based training during MEUEX III, which focuses on sharpening the MEU’s ability to conduct critical mission essentials tasks in preparation for deployment. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

