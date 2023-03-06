26th MEU Communications Rehearsal Prior to Full Mission Profile Raid

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (VMM-162) Reinforced, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrives to the loading area prior to a full mission profile raid during Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (MEUEX) III on Marine Corps Auxiliary Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 8, 2023. The raid was part of a scenario during MEUEX III, which focuses on sharpening the MEU’s ability to conduct critical mission tasks in preparation for deployment. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

