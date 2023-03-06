A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) performs a radio check prior to conducting a full mission profile raid during MEU Exercise (MEUEX) III on Marine Corps Auxiliary Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 8, 2023. The radio check was performed to confirm functionality of communications equipment, timing, and encryption prior to using the assets during a raid. The raid was part of scenario-based training during MEUEX III, which focuses on sharpening the MEU’s ability to conduct critical mission essentials tasks in preparation for deployment. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:23 Photo ID: 7685170 VIRIN: 230309-M-GH793-813 Resolution: 7276x4853 Size: 0 B Location: BOGUE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU Communications Rehearsal Prior to Full Mission Profile Raid [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Rafael BrambilaPelayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.