Maj. Brett Gudim, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron newly appointed commander, gives closing remarks during an assumption of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2023. The ceremony is a military tradition, which represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from a presiding officer to an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 05:00
|Photo ID:
|7684162
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-EU152-0113
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th FGS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
