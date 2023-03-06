36th FGS welcomes new commander

Maj. Brett Gudim, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron newly appointed commander, gives closing remarks during an assumption of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2023. The ceremony is a military tradition, which represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from a presiding officer to an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

