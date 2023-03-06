36th FGS welcomes new commander

Col. Todd Wydra, 51st Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Brett Gudim, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, bow their heads for prayer during the squadron’s assumption of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2023. The ceremony is a military tradition which represents when an incoming commander assumes the authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from a presiding officer to an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

