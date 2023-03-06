Col. Todd Wydra, 51st Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Brett Gudim, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron newly appointed commander during an assumption of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2023. The ceremonial passing of the guidon to Newson marks the beginning of his command of the 36th FGS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 05:00 Photo ID: 7684161 VIRIN: 230313-F-EU152-0101 Resolution: 4955x3539 Size: 7.52 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th FGS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.