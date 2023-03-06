Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FGS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 5]

    36th FGS welcomes new commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Col. Todd Wydra, 51st Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Brett Gudim, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron newly appointed commander during an assumption of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2023. The ceremonial passing of the guidon to Newson marks the beginning of his command of the 36th FGS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 05:00
    Photo ID: 7684161
    VIRIN: 230313-F-EU152-0101
    Resolution: 4955x3539
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, 36th FGS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    Osan AB
    AOC
    36 FGS
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    36th FGS

