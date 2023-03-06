36th FGS welcomes new commander

Maj. Brett Gudim, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron newly appointed commander receives his first salute as commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2023. The change of command ceremony is deeply rooted in military tradition that dates back to the reign of King Frederick of Prussia and has persisted into modern day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

