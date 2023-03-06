Internal medicine team paves paths to specialty care

Airman 1st Class Melissa Nichols (front), 374th Health Care Operations Squadron medical administrative technician, and Staff Sgt. Monica Jaime, 374th HCOS medical administration NCOIC, checks in patients and schedules appointments at the Internal Medicine Clinic located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. The clinic consists of a five-person team who supplements specialty care services by providing basic support to medical issues including blood borne pathogens, human immunodeficiency virus (H.I.V.), and cardiology. If the clinic can’t meet a patient’s needs, the team works as a liaison with Japanese medical facilities and U.S. hospitals to ensure a patient receives needed treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

