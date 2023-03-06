Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Internal medicine team paves paths to specialty care [Image 2 of 3]

    Internal medicine team paves paths to specialty care

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jasmine Wilkerson (left), 374th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, and Maj. Matthew Bezzant, 374th HCOS Internal Medicine physician, reviews and discusses schedules at the Internal Medicine Clinic located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. The clinic consists of a five-person team who supplements specialty care services by providing basic support to medical issues including blood borne pathogens, human immunodeficiency virus (H.I.V.), and cardiology. If the clinic can’t meet a patient’s needs, the team works as a liaison with Japanese medical facilities and U.S. hospitals to ensure a patient receives needed treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    medical
    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    medicine
    374th Medical Group

