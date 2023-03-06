Internal medicine team paves paths to specialty care

Airman 1st Class Jasmine Wilkerson, 374th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, checks a patient’s vitals at the Internal Medicine Clinic at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. The clinic consists of a five-person team who supplements specialty care services by providing basic support to medical issues including blood borne pathogens, human immunodeficiency virus (H.I.V.), and cardiology. If the clinic can’t meet a patient’s needs, the team works as a liaison with Japanese medical facilities and U.S. hospitals to ensure a patient receives needed treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

