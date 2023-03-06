TACP: HMLA-775 Provides CAS

Bulk fuel specialists with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473 (MWSS-473) refuel an AH-1Z Viper aircraft assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 (HMLA-775) at a forward arming and refueling point at San Clemente Island Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, March 8, 2023.



HMLA-775 flew sorties from MCAS Camp Pendleton to the San Clemente Island Range Complex in support of the Marine Forces Reserve Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) exercise held from February 26 to March 11. The exercise implemented concepts of Force Design 2030, a call to modernize the Marine Corps’ warfighting doctrine, via expeditionary advanced based operations such as a limited-footprint forward arming and refueling point and hot ordnance loading evolutions to reduce downtime between sorties and build joint fires proficiency.

Date Taken: 03.08.2023
Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US