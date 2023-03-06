Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer

U.S Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, third from right, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, alongside fellow leadership and attendees, stands during a memorialization ceremony dedicating a new facility after the late U.S Army Sgt. Kip A. Jacoby at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 14, 2023. The 210th Aviation Battalion trains students to perform world-class, full-spectrum maintenance on utility helicopter and cargo helicopter systems and subsystems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

