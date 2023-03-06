U.S Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, alongside fellow leadership, participates in the ribbon-cutting portion of a memorialization ceremony dedicating a new facility to the late U.S Army Sgt. Kip A. Jacoby at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 14, 2023. The facility is designed to train aspiring Army helicopter repairers while honoring Jacoby, a helicopter repairer who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 12:41
|Photo ID:
|7683108
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-ZJ963-1051
|Resolution:
|8047x5365
|Size:
|945.25 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
