    Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer [Image 2 of 3]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, alongside fellow leadership, participates in the ribbon-cutting portion of a memorialization ceremony dedicating a new facility to the late U.S Army Sgt. Kip A. Jacoby at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 14, 2023. The facility is designed to train aspiring Army helicopter repairers while honoring Jacoby, a helicopter repairer who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:41
    Photo ID: 7683108
    VIRIN: 230314-F-ZJ963-1051
    Resolution: 8047x5365
    Size: 945.25 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US
    This work, Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dedication
    JBLE
    helicopter repairer
    128th Aviation Brigade
    2-210th Aviation Regiment
    Kip Jacoby

