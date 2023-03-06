Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer [Image 1 of 3]

    Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shawn Ludwig, 128th Aviation Brigade operations sergeant major, speaks during a memorialization ceremony dedicating a new facility after the late U.S Army Sgt. Kip A. Jacoby at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 14, 2023. Jacoby and Ludwig were both assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and Ludwig ended his speech by quoting a portion of the 160th SOAR creed and motto. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:41
    Photo ID: 7683107
    VIRIN: 230314-F-ZJ963-1034
    Resolution: 5707x4076
    Size: 368.52 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer
    Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer
    Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dedication
    JBLE
    helicopter repairer
    128th Aviation Brigade
    2-210th Aviation Regiment
    Kip Jacoby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT