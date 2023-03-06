U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shawn Ludwig, 128th Aviation Brigade operations sergeant major, speaks during a memorialization ceremony dedicating a new facility after the late U.S Army Sgt. Kip A. Jacoby at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 14, 2023. Jacoby and Ludwig were both assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and Ludwig ended his speech by quoting a portion of the 160th SOAR creed and motto. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 12:41
|Photo ID:
|7683107
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-ZJ963-1034
|Resolution:
|5707x4076
|Size:
|368.52 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
