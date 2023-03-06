Building dedication honors Army helicopter repairer

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shawn Ludwig, 128th Aviation Brigade operations sergeant major, speaks during a memorialization ceremony dedicating a new facility after the late U.S Army Sgt. Kip A. Jacoby at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 14, 2023. Jacoby and Ludwig were both assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and Ludwig ended his speech by quoting a portion of the 160th SOAR creed and motto. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

