U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group (MDG) participate in a training event in support of Patient Safety Awareness Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 14, 2023. Safety is everyone’s job, no matter their role, so the 35th MDG organized a training exercise that allowed Airmen to practice their roles and responsibilities throughout multiple scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 01:45 Photo ID: 7682213 VIRIN: 230314-F-MK545-1223 Resolution: 7058x4705 Size: 17.31 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Medical Group Patient Safety Week Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.