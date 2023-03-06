Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Medical Group Patient Safety Week Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    35th Medical Group Patient Safety Week Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group practice medical procedures on a mannequin during Patient Safety Awareness Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 14, 2023. March 12-18 of 2023 marks the annual Patient Safety Awareness Week, which is intended to raise awareness about patient safety, inspire action to improve safety in the healthcare system and recognize work already done. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Medical Group Patient Safety Week Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    35th Medical Group
    William Rodriguez
    Patient Safety Week

