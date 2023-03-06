Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Medical Group Patient Safety Week Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    35th Medical Group Patient Safety Week Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Medical Group participates in a training event in support of Patient Safety Awareness Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 14, 2023. During the event, Airmen were tasked with finding multiple mistakes in the patients room that were deemed unsafe. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    TAGS

    Misawa
    35th Medical Group
    William Rodriguez
    Patient Safety Week

