U.S. Army Stryker armored vehicles with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, displace to their objective at a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise during Cobra Gold 23 at Lopburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 10, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. 1/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 20:24 Photo ID: 7681867 VIRIN: 230310-M-FR804-0049 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.05 MB Location: TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.