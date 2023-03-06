Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise

    THAILAND

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Army Stryker armored vehicles with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, displace to their objective at a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise during Cobra Gold 23 at Lopburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 10, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. 1/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 20:25
    Photo ID: 7681864
    VIRIN: 230310-M-FR804-0042
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    FreeandOpenIndopacific
    Cobra Gold 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT