U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines provide security and observe the impact areas at a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold at Lopburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 10, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.1/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 20:24
|Photo ID:
|7681865
|VIRIN:
|230310-M-FR804-0063
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
