Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise [Image 7 of 9]

    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise

    THAILAND

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, U.S. Army Soldiers with 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers with 21st Field Artillery Battalion pose for a photo after a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold at Lopburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 10, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. 1/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 20:24
    Photo ID: 7681866
    VIRIN: 230310-M-FR804-0080
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold 23: Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    FreeandOpenIndopacific
    Cobra Gold 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT