    Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron [Image 6 of 8]

    Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approach for landing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March, 13, 2023. F-22 student pilots complete an array of simulation and classroom training before they are qualified to fly the aircraft. Upon their first flight, approaches, touch-and-goes and landings are all practiced with an instructor pilot right by their side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    This work, Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

