Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approach for landing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March, 13, 2023. F-22 student pilots complete an array of simulation and classroom training before they are qualified to fly the aircraft. Upon their first flight, approaches, touch-and-goes and landings are all practiced with an instructor pilot right by their side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
03.13.2023
03.14.2023
|7681265
|230313-F-DB615-1618
|5617x3737
|4.83 MB
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
