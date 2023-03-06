A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches for landing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March, 13, 2023. F-22 student pilots complete an array of simulation and classroom training before they are qualified to fly the aircraft. Upon their first flight, approaches, touch-and-goes and landings are all practiced with an instructor pilot right by their side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:20 Photo ID: 7681262 VIRIN: 230313-F-DB615-1261 Resolution: 3330x2216 Size: 2.19 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.