A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches for landing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March, 13, 2023. Student pilots with the 43d Fighter Squadron perform the last “first flight” at Tyndall, as the training mission transitions to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:20 Photo ID: 7681263 VIRIN: 230313-F-DB615-1393 Resolution: 4732x3148 Size: 3.17 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.