    Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron [Image 4 of 8]

    Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches for landing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March, 13, 2023. Student pilots with the 43d Fighter Squadron perform the last “first flight” at Tyndall, as the training mission transitions to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:20
    Photo ID: 7681263
    VIRIN: 230313-F-DB615-1393
    Resolution: 4732x3148
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Airplane
    F-22
    ACC
    F-22 Raptor
    Tyndall
    AirForceNewswire

