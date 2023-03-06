Last first flight for the 43d Fighter Squadron

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches for landing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March, 13, 2023. Currently, F-22 Raptor student pilots receive their training with the 325th Training Support Squadron and the 43d FS, however, the mission is moving to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, making this “first flight” the final flight for the last class of student pilots to train with the 43d FS and 325th

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

