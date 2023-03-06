Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy USD (P&amp;R), SEAC visit LRMC [Image 21 of 23]

    Deputy USD (P&amp;amp;R), SEAC visit LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany - Airman 1st Class Shannon Fleming, an aerospace medical service specialist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department, discusses Emergency Medicine operations with the Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, during a tour of the facility as part of a U.S. Forces Europe tour, March 1, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:03
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    This work, Deputy USD (P&R), SEAC visit LRMC [Image 23 of 23], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRMC, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    News_mrce

