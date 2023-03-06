LANDSTUHL, Germany - Airman 1st Class Shannon Fleming, an aerospace medical service specialist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department, discusses Emergency Medicine operations with the Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, during a tour of the facility as part of a U.S. Forces Europe tour, March 1, 2023.

