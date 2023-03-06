LANDSTUHL, Germany - Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramón "CZ" Colón-López,, performs an intravenous catherterization on U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command's senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department, during a tour of the facility as part of a U.S. Forces Europe tour, March 1, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7680850
|VIRIN:
|230301-A-EK666-452
|Resolution:
|4011x2865
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy USD (P&R), SEAC visit LRMC [Image 23 of 23], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
