LANDSTUHL, Germany - The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, visit with staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center during a tour of the facility as part of a U.S. Forces Europe tour, March 1, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7680846
|VIRIN:
|230301-A-EK666-290
|Resolution:
|4080x2914
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy USD (P&R), SEAC visit LRMC [Image 23 of 23], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS
