    Deputy USD (P&amp;R), SEAC visit LRMC [Image 14 of 23]

    Deputy USD (P&amp;amp;R), SEAC visit LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany - The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, visit with staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center during a tour of the facility as part of a U.S. Forces Europe tour, March 1, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:03
    Photo ID: 7680845
    VIRIN: 230301-A-EK666-236
    Resolution: 3380x2414
    Size: 0 B
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy USD (P&R), SEAC visit LRMC [Image 23 of 23], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRMC, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    News_mrce

