    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox [Image 4 of 4]

    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Daniela Vestal 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Kevin Allen, Civilian Education System student, Fort Knox Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, works with fellow students during the CES Advance Course held at U.S. Army Human Resources Command February 28, 2023.

