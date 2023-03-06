HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox

Photo By Daniela Vestal | U.S. Army Human Resources Command welcomed 19 students from across Fort Knox for the...... read more read more Photo By Daniela Vestal | U.S. Army Human Resources Command welcomed 19 students from across Fort Knox for the first Civilian Education System Advance Course held at the command February 13 through March 10, 2023. The CES is a progressive and sequential leader development program that provides enhanced education opportunities for Army civilians throughout their careers. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Human Resource Command recognized 19 Army civilian employees from HRC and Fort Knox during a ceremony here March 10, after they graduated from the first Civilian Education System Advanced Course held at HRC.



Katherine Coviello, special advisor, Materiel Enterprise Intelligence and Security to Army Materiel Command, spent the last week of the course providing instruction and mentorship to the students.



Coviello spoke to the graduates, congratulating them on their accomplishment before turning her attention to the students’ supervisors.



“For the leaders that came here to help celebrate your employees, thank you. You invested in them and your return on investment (will become) evident in the next six to twelve months,” Coviello said. “Your employees today are not the employees that started four weeks ago. They think a little bit differently, they are a little more worldly and aware of the Army, of your leadership challenges, and of some innovative ideas to approach them.”



The CES is a progressive and sequential leader development program that provides enhanced education opportunities for Army civilians throughout their careers.



The Advanced Course prepares senior Army civilian leaders to assume increasing levels of responsibility and leadership within their current and future organizations.



Students are first required to complete a self-paced online portion before participating in an instructor-led second phase.



“As instructors during Phase Two of the Advanced Course, we build upon foundational concepts that were introduced during the Phase One asynchronous instruction,” said Eric Moore, an instructor/writer for the Department of Enterprise Leadership and Army Management Staff College. “We focus on leadership, self-awareness, developing the future Army, and the Enterprise-Wide Perspective. Additionally, we explore national strategies and the Army Design Methodology to meet course outcomes of leading and managing large organizations.”

The second phase of the course is available through one of three methods: resident at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; on-site with a Mobile Education Team; or through virtual instruction.



Moore, along with three other instructors, made the trek to Fort Knox from AMSC’s home station in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to facilitate the MET on-site training at HRC. He said METs provide the opportunity for students to learn and network with other civilian leaders across the installation.



The benefit of networking with students from across the installation was also noted by Mike Chiara, Chief of Fort Knox Protocol, and a student in the course.



“The advantage of coming here to Fort Knox for this class is the people across the installation (whom) peers with, are also attending. Now we have a readily available resource,” Chiara said. “When this course is over, we can still communicate and reach out to each other.”



Chiara attended the Advanced Course as a requirement for his current position as a supervisor and was quickly pleased with how informative the class was in person.



“(What makes it great) are the instructors and my fellow students,” Chiara said. “Within minutes of sitting down on the first day, the dialogue between students and the instructors was awesome.”



The Advanced Course is not the last CES offering at HRC this year. This week begins an Intermediate Course open to Army civilian employees across the installation.



Visit https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc/amsc to learn more.