    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox [Image 2 of 4]

    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Daniela Vestal 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Davis D. Tindoll, Director of Sustainment, Installation Management Command, Army Material Command, speaks to a group of students during the Civilian Education System Advance Course held at U.S. Army Human Resources Command February 24, 2023. Tindoll was one of two Army Senior Executive Service Officers to instruct, coach and mentor during the two-week course.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:38
    VIRIN: 210224-A-PK192-002
    CES
    HRC
    Advanced Course

