U.S. Army Human Resources Command welcomed 19 students from across Fort Knox for the first Civilian Education System Advance Course held at the command February 13 through March 10, 2023. The CES is a progressive and sequential leader development program that provides enhanced education opportunities for Army civilians throughout their careers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:38 Photo ID: 7680556 VIRIN: 210224-A-PK192-001 Resolution: 5734x3822 Size: 15.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox [Image 4 of 4], by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.