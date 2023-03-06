Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox [Image 1 of 4]

    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Daniela Vestal 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command welcomed 19 students from across Fort Knox for the first Civilian Education System Advance Course held at the command February 13 through March 10, 2023. The CES is a progressive and sequential leader development program that provides enhanced education opportunities for Army civilians throughout their careers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:38
    Photo ID: 7680556
    VIRIN: 210224-A-PK192-001
    Resolution: 5734x3822
    Size: 15.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox [Image 4 of 4], by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox
    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox
    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox
    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HRC brings first CES Advanced Course to Fort Knox

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CES
    HRC
    Advanced Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT