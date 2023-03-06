Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force celebrates 10-year anniversary at Camp Zama [Image 2 of 7]

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force celebrates 10-year anniversary at Camp Zama

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Tim Flack 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Camp Zama salute their leadership March 4 during a ceremony marking the JGSDF’s 10-year anniversary co-located on the Camp Zama with the U.S. Army in Japan.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 19:15
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force celebrates 10-year anniversary at Camp Zama

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    4th Engineer Group

