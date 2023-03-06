Senior leaders and other guests stand to honor the arrival of the Japanese and American flags and the playing of both countries’ anthems March 4 during a ceremony marking the JGSDF’s 10-year anniversary co-located on the Camp Zama with the U.S. Army in Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 19:15 Photo ID: 7679977 VIRIN: 230304-A-PR478-963 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.02 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force celebrates 10-year anniversary at Camp Zama [Image 7 of 7], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.