Japan Ground Self-Defense Force celebrates 10-year anniversary at Camp Zama

Master Sgt. Raquel Orozco, I Corps (Forward) sergeant major, salutes the arrival of the Japanese and American flags and the playing of both countries’ anthems March 4 during a ceremony marking the JGSDF’s 10-year anniversary co-located on the Camp Zama with the U.S. Army in Japan.

