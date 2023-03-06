Master Sgt. Raquel Orozco, I Corps (Forward) sergeant major, salutes the arrival of the Japanese and American flags and the playing of both countries’ anthems March 4 during a ceremony marking the JGSDF’s 10-year anniversary co-located on the Camp Zama with the U.S. Army in Japan.
This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force celebrates 10-year anniversary at Camp Zama [Image 7 of 7], by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force celebrates 10-year anniversary at Camp Zama
