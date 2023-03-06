Senior leaders participate in a “kagami biraki” ceremony in which they break open a Japanese sake barrel during a March 4 event marking the 10th anniversary of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force being co-located on Camp Zama with the U.S. Army in Japan. (Photo courtesy of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force)
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force celebrates 10-year anniversary at Camp Zama
