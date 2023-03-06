Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks to attendees at the annual Special Air Warfare Symposium and Expo in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Mar. 1, 2023. SAWS is the only major Special Operations Forces aviation and ISR event in the world. It brings together military and civilian professionals and allies in the SOF community, along with industry partners, to build relationships and communicate for the future success of AFSOC and the SOF community. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan McCallum)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7679763
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-XN072-028
|Resolution:
|3144x2429
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|FT. WALTON BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jonathan D McCallum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
