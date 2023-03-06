Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships

    FT. WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks to attendees at the annual Special Air Warfare Symposium and Expo in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Mar. 1, 2023. SAWS is the only major Special Operations Forces aviation and ISR event in the world. It brings together military and civilian professionals and allies in the SOF community, along with industry partners, to build relationships and communicate for the future success of AFSOC and the SOF community. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan McCallum)

