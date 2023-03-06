Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships [Image 2 of 3]

    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships

    FT. WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel, Jocelyn Schermerhorn (left), Director of Operations, Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks to attendees of the annual Special Air Warfare Symposium and Expo in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. U.S. Army Colonel Roger Waleski, Commander, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, joined Col. Schermerhorn and leaders from Marine Special Operations Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, Italian Liaison Officer, in a discussion panel on SOF air power in the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan McCallum

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 17:07
    Location: FT. WALTON BEACH, FL, US
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    Transform
    SAWS

