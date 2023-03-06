Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships

U.S. Air Force Colonel, Jocelyn Schermerhorn (left), Director of Operations, Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks to attendees of the annual Special Air Warfare Symposium and Expo in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. U.S. Army Colonel Roger Waleski, Commander, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, joined Col. Schermerhorn and leaders from Marine Special Operations Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, Italian Liaison Officer, in a discussion panel on SOF air power in the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan McCallum

Date Taken: 03.01.2023