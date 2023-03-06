Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships [Image 1 of 3]

    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships

    FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Deputy Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, greets attendees at the opening of the annual Special Air Warfare Symposium and Expo in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Davidson welcomed military and civilian professionals from the Special Operations Forces community, and industry partners who came together to discuss the needs and fast-growing capabilities of special operations aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan McCallum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 7679761
    VIRIN: 230228-F-XN072-046
    Resolution: 2524x2019
    Size: 775.67 KB
    Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jonathan D McCallum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships
    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships
    Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Air Force
    Transform
    SAWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT