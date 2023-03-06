Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships

Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Deputy Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, greets attendees at the opening of the annual Special Air Warfare Symposium and Expo in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Davidson welcomed military and civilian professionals from the Special Operations Forces community, and industry partners who came together to discuss the needs and fast-growing capabilities of special operations aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan McCallum)

