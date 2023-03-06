Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Deputy Commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, greets attendees at the opening of the annual Special Air Warfare Symposium and Expo in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Feb. 28, 2023. Davidson welcomed military and civilian professionals from the Special Operations Forces community, and industry partners who came together to discuss the needs and fast-growing capabilities of special operations aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan McCallum)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7679761
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-XN072-046
|Resolution:
|2524x2019
|Size:
|775.67 KB
|Location:
|FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Commandos co-host SAWS, champion transformation and partnerships [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jonathan D McCallum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT