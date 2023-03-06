230225-N-ZZ999-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2023) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Greyson Cole, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, briefs civilians on the features and uses of the CAT 963D during the Seabee Museum’s “Seabee Bash” Event. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.(U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jose A. Ligorria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:13 Photo ID: 7679474 VIRIN: 230225-N-ZZ999-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 3 supports Seabee Bash [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.