NMCB 3 supports Seabee Bash

230225-N-ZZ999-4002 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2023) Equipment Operator Constructionman Cole Brown, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, prepares the ceiling turret of the High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle for safe sitting during the Seabee Museum’s “Seabee Bash” Event. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.(U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jose A. Ligorria)

