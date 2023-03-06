230225-N-ZZ999 -2001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2023) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Jonathon Ferrercampos, left, and Equipment Operator Constructionman Cole Richmire, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, brief children and their parents on the features and uses of the High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during the Seabee Museum’s “Seabee Bash” Event. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Loui J. Aguinaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 15:13
|Photo ID:
|7679477
|VIRIN:
|230225-N-ZZ999-2001
|Resolution:
|3322x2627
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 3 supports Seabee Bash [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
