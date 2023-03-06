Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 3 supports Seabee Bash [Image 1 of 4]

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    230225-N-ZZ999 -1004 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2023) Yeomen 3rd Class T’Erra Parker, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, briefs children and their parents on the features and uses of the standard issue, Modular Tactical Vest for the Personnel Gear Issue exhibition at the Seabee Museum’s “Seabee Bash” Event. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Loui J. Aguinaldo)

