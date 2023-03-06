NMCB 3 supports Seabee Bash

230225-N-ZZ999 -1004 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2023) Yeomen 3rd Class T’Erra Parker, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, briefs children and their parents on the features and uses of the standard issue, Modular Tactical Vest for the Personnel Gear Issue exhibition at the Seabee Museum’s “Seabee Bash” Event. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Loui J. Aguinaldo)

