Honoring Tyndall’s furry veterans

U.S. Air Force military working dog Fanny, poses for a photo with donations at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2023. Tyndall’s MWD handlers honored K-9 Veterans Day, which falls on March 13, by hosting a donation drive for local animal shelters and the Military Working Dog Team Support Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

