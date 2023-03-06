Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Tyndall’s furry veterans [Image 1 of 5]

    Honoring Tyndall’s furry veterans

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Lorax Maddox, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, front, participates in obedience drills with Staff Sgt. Briana Irven, 325th SFS military working dog handler, back, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2023. Tyndall is currently home to four MWDs trained in a variety of skills, including the detection of explosives and drug paraphernalia, tracking down suspects and patrolling the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    MWD
    ACC
    Military Working Dog
    K9 Veterans Day
    Tyndall MWD

