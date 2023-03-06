Honoring Tyndall’s furry veterans

Airman 1st Class Lorax Maddox, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, front, participates in obedience drills with Staff Sgt. Briana Irven, 325th SFS military working dog handler, back, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2023. Tyndall is currently home to four MWDs trained in a variety of skills, including the detection of explosives and drug paraphernalia, tracking down suspects and patrolling the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

