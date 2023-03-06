Honoring Tyndall’s furry veterans

U.S. Air Force military working dog Fanny, receives praise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2023. Tyndall is currently home to four MWDs trained in a variety of skills, including the detection of explosives and drug paraphernalia, tracking down suspects and patrolling the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US