    Honoring Tyndall’s furry veterans [Image 3 of 5]

    Honoring Tyndall’s furry veterans

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force military working dog Fanny, poses for a photo with donations at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2023. In honor of K-9 Veterans Day, Tyndall’s MWD handlers set up six donation points around the installation and local area for people to drop off dog and cat food, toys, treats and other supplies to show their support for K-9 veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 7679274
    VIRIN: 230310-F-PU449-226
    Resolution: 5644x3796
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Honoring Tyndall’s furry veterans [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    ACC
    Military Working Dog
    K9 Veterans Day
    Tyndall MWD

